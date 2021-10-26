RPS responds to expected approval of Pfizer vaccine to ages 5-11

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- While many across the country are lining up for boosters, an entirely new crowd could be getting shots in arms as soon as next week.

"Adding the youngest kids who currently can't be vaccinated, it would get us to the point where we could say, with confidence, that the chances of students and staff both transmitting and getting sick from COVID are much much diminished," said RPS Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel.

That would be 5 to 11-year-olds.

"Vaccinated kids are not getting COVID with some exceptions, are there breakthrough infections? Yes. They are, thus far, rarely symptomatic," said Pekel.

Olmsted County Public Health says COVID-19 transmission is still high across the county and wants to see those numbers diminished.

"40 percent of the cases right now are those 18 and below. So, if we can get more children or the 5-11 year-olds vaccinated, that would most likely reduce more COVID cases," said Leah Espinda-Brandt of Olmsted County Public Health. "We want to make sure that those that are considering are educated, and that we are available to answer questions."

Brandt also discussed what this would mean for school children, thousands of whom will now have the opportunity for a shot.

"The positivity rate and the number of cases would have to come down before we could actually start loosening those mitigation strategies," said Brandt.

RPS says they are holding tight for now on their protocols, but the hope for the future is ultimately an easing of restrictions.

"It would allow us to have kids and staff to take their masks off, it would allow us to be able to reduce social distancing requirements," said Pekel.