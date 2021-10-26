Showers likely Wednesday and Thursday

After enjoying the sunshine and temperatures in the middle 50s Monday and Tuesday, showers are likely across SE MN and NE IA Wednesday and Thursday. Highs Wednesday will be in the middle 50s across the area with showers likely along and to the west of I-35.

Areas along and to the west of I-35 will see showers possible Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts in areas in bright green above will see amounts between 0.75-1.50". Rainfall amounts will be smaller the farther east you are of I-35. Rainfall in Rochester will be spotty through the early afternoon on Wednesday. The best chance of rain in Rochester will be overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Rainfall amounts for areas along and just west of Hwy-52 will be around 0.25-0.75".

Temperatures will return to the middle and upper 50s with sunny skies on Friday and Saturday. Saturday might be the best day of the week with highs getting close to 60° in some locations! Halloween looks dry but cool with temperatures in the upper 40s. Overnight lows Sunday into Monday will drop into the middle 20s with mainly clear skies.

Nick