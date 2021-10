Trudeau overhauls Canadian cabinet, gives women top roles

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is overhauling his cabinet and naming prominent women to the foreign affairs and defense posts in his gender balanced cabinet. Trudeau named Mélanie Joly as foreign minister and Anita Anand as defense minister. Chrystia Freeland retains her positions as deputy prime minister and finance minister. Women make up half of the Cabinet as they have done since Trudeau’s Liberal government was first elected in 2015.