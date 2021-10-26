Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
9:01 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Sectional Playoffs=

Quarterfinals=

Class AAAAA=

Section 3=

Apple Valley 27, Bloomington Jefferson 13

Section 4=

Tartan 48, St. Paul Central 28

Class AAA=

Section 2=

Watertown-Mayer 21, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

Section 7=

Aitkin 32, Pequot Lakes 0

Rock Ridge 20, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6

Section 8=

Fergus Falls 28, Roseau 6

Perham 28, Park Rapids 0

Class AA=

Section 2=

Blue Earth Area 49, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 7

Section 3=

Jackson County Central 58, Windom 6

Section 6=

Sauk Centre 20, Pillager 12

Wadena-Deer Creek 23, Staples-Motley 12

Section 7=

International Falls 28, Crosby-Ironton 14

Section 8=

Hawley 36, Frazee 0

Warroad 42, Crookston 18

Class A=

Section 1=

Rushford-Peterson 32, Wabasha-Kellogg 6

Section 3=

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 48, Adrian 19

Section 4=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 36, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 20, Benson 0

Section 5=

Lakeview 30, Canby 6

Section 6=

Breckenridge 7, Underwood 0

New York Mills 36, Menahga 0

Pine River-Backus 30, Lake Park-Audubon 0

Section 7=

Barnum 42, Mille Lacs Co-op 20

North Woods 2, East Central 0

Section 8=

Polk County West 43, Fosston 14

Red Lake County 40, Bagley 28

9-Man=

Section 4=

Bertha-Hewitt 38, Brandon-Evansville 24

Hillcrest Lutheran 48, Sebeka 30

Section 6=

Clearbrook-Gonvick 30, Blackduck 0

Fertile-Beltrami 59, Laporte 0

NCEUH 40, Park Christian 0

Section 7=

Cook County 28, Bigfork 26

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content