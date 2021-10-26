Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Sectional Playoffs=
Quarterfinals=
Class AAAAA=
Section 3=
Apple Valley 27, Bloomington Jefferson 13
Section 4=
Tartan 48, St. Paul Central 28
Class AAA=
Section 2=
Watertown-Mayer 21, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
Section 7=
Aitkin 32, Pequot Lakes 0
Rock Ridge 20, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6
Section 8=
Fergus Falls 28, Roseau 6
Perham 28, Park Rapids 0
Class AA=
Section 2=
Blue Earth Area 49, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 7
Section 3=
Jackson County Central 58, Windom 6
Section 6=
Sauk Centre 20, Pillager 12
Wadena-Deer Creek 23, Staples-Motley 12
Section 7=
International Falls 28, Crosby-Ironton 14
Section 8=
Hawley 36, Frazee 0
Warroad 42, Crookston 18
Class A=
Section 1=
Rushford-Peterson 32, Wabasha-Kellogg 6
Section 3=
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 48, Adrian 19
Section 4=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 36, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 20, Benson 0
Section 5=
Lakeview 30, Canby 6
Section 6=
Breckenridge 7, Underwood 0
New York Mills 36, Menahga 0
Pine River-Backus 30, Lake Park-Audubon 0
Section 7=
Barnum 42, Mille Lacs Co-op 20
North Woods 2, East Central 0
Section 8=
Polk County West 43, Fosston 14
Red Lake County 40, Bagley 28
9-Man=
Section 4=
Bertha-Hewitt 38, Brandon-Evansville 24
Hillcrest Lutheran 48, Sebeka 30
Section 6=
Clearbrook-Gonvick 30, Blackduck 0
Fertile-Beltrami 59, Laporte 0
NCEUH 40, Park Christian 0
Section 7=
Cook County 28, Bigfork 26
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com