Tuesday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Chaska def. Waconia, 25-8, 25-11, 25-22
Shakopee def. Chanhassen, 25-22, 25-13, 25-21
Section 3=
Quarterfinals=
Eagan def. Hastings, 25-6, 25-3, 25-9
East Ridge def. Apple Valley, 25-12, 25-6, 25-8
Rosemount def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-20, 25-16, 25-20
Section 5=
Quarterfinals=
Champlin Park def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16
Maple Grove def. Osseo, 25-8, 25-11, 25-23
Wayzata def. Park Center, 25-8, 25-5, 25-5
Class AA=
Section 4=
First Round=
Richfield def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-14, 25-12, 25-23
Class A=
Section 4=
First Round=
Kaleidoscope Charter def. Minneapolis North, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com