Tuesday’s Scores

Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Chaska def. Waconia, 25-8, 25-11, 25-22

Shakopee def. Chanhassen, 25-22, 25-13, 25-21

Section 3=

Quarterfinals=

Eagan def. Hastings, 25-6, 25-3, 25-9

East Ridge def. Apple Valley, 25-12, 25-6, 25-8

Rosemount def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-20, 25-16, 25-20

Section 5=

Quarterfinals=

Champlin Park def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16

Maple Grove def. Osseo, 25-8, 25-11, 25-23

Wayzata def. Park Center, 25-8, 25-5, 25-5

Class AA=

Section 4=

First Round=

Richfield def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-14, 25-12, 25-23

Class A=

Section 4=

First Round=

Kaleidoscope Charter def. Minneapolis North, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

