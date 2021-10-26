Vaccine uptake over 90% for soccer players, staff in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer league says more than 90% of players, coaches and staff from the 36 clubs in the Bundesliga and second division have received vaccines against the coronavirus. The DFL says its figure is based on voluntary information provided by the clubs and that it does not have specific information on individuals. It recommends vaccination against the coronavirus for all involved in match operations. A debate is taking place in Germany after Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich expressed his reluctance to get vaccinated over concerns of potential long-term risks. Experts have said the risks from contracting COVID-19 far outweigh any dangers from a vaccine.