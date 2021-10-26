Weekly state high school football rankings

Weekly state high school football rankingsNew
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school 2021 final football poll. First-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lakeville South (4)
|(8-0)
|40
|1
|2. Eden Prairie
|(7-1)
|36
|2
|3. Maple Grove
|(7-1)
|31
|3
|4. Minnetonka
|(7-1)
|26
|5
|(tie) Stillwater
|(7-1)
|26
|4
|6. Shakopee
|(6-2)
|21
|6
|7. Wayzata
|(6-2)
|13
|8
|(tie) Woodbury
|(7-1)
|13
|7
|9. White Bear Lake
|(6-2)
|6
|9
|10. Prior Lake
|(5-3)
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Centennial 3, East Ridge 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Mankato West (4)
|(8-0)
|49
|1
|2. St. Thomas Academy (1)
|(8-0)
|43
|2
|3. Andover
|(8-0)
|41
|3
|4. Chaska
|(8-0)
|37
|4
|5. Rogers
|(7-1)
|28
|7
|6. Rochester Mayo
|(7-1)
|26
|T5
|7. Elk River
|(6-2)
|19
|8
|8. Moorhead
|(5-2)
|12
|T5
|(tie) Spring Lake Park
|(6-2)
|12
|9
|10. Robbinsdale Cooper
|(6-2)
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Park Center 1, Mahtomedi 1, Mankato East 1, Chanhassen 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Becker (6)
|(8-0)
|60
|1
|2. Hutchinson
|(7-1)
|54
|2
|3. Mound-Westonka
|(8-0)
|46
|3
|4. Stewartville
|(8-0)
|44
|4
|5. North Branch
|(8-0)
|36
|5
|6. Fridley
|(6-2)
|23
|9
|(tie) Willmar
|(6-2)
|23
|6
|8. Holy Angels
|(6-2)
|21
|10
|9. Kasson-Mantorville
|(6-2)
|14
|7
|10. SMB-Wolfpack
|(5-3)
|3
|8
|(tie) Simley
|(5-3)
|3
|8
Others receiving votes: Rocori 2, Faribault 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Dassel-Cokato (3)
|(8-0)
|66
|T3
|2. Providence Academy (2)
|(8-0)
|59
|5
|3. Cannon Falls (1)
|(7-1)
|48
|6
|(tie) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
|(7-1)
|48
|T3
|5. Lake City (1)
|(7-1)
|42
|1
|6. Waseca
|(7-1)
|34
|7
|7. Esko
|(8-0)
|33
|8
|8. Fairmont
|(7-1)
|30
|2
|9. Plainview Elgin-Millville
|(6-2)
|16
|T9
|10. Annandale
|(6-2)
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pierz 2, Sauk Centre 1, Albany 1, Watertown-Mayer 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Blooming Prairie (3)
|(8-0)
|35
|1
|2. Minneapolis North (1)
|(7-1)
|34
|3
|3. Pipestone
|(8-0)
|25
|2
|4. Moose Lake Willow River
|(6-0)
|24
|5
|5. Blue Earth Area
|(7-1)
|23
|6
|6. Chatfield
|(7-1)
|18
|9
|7. Kimball
|(8-0)
|17
|4
|8. Osakis
|(7-1)
|10
|8
|9. Royalton
|(6-1)
|9
|NR
|10. St. Agnes
|(7-1)
|7
|NR
|(tie) Maple River
|(7-1)
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Barnesville 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 4, Rush City 1.
|Class A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Murray County Central (3)
|(8-0)
|39
|1
|2. Minneota (1)
|(8-0)
|37
|2
|3. Rushford-Peterson
|(8-0)
|32
|3
|4. Ottertail Central
|(8-0)
|26
|5
|5. Mahnomen-Waubun
|(7-1)
|24
|4
|6. Ada-Borup
|(7-1)
|14
|7
|(tie) BOLD
|(7-1)
|14
|6
|8. Deer River
|(8-0)
|10
|9
|9. Mayer Lutheran
|(7-1)
|9
|NR
|10. Polk County West
|(6-1)
|8
|8
Others receiving votes: Lakeview 5, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 1, Pine River-Backus 1.
|Class 9-MAN
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Verndale (4)
|(8-0)
|40
|1
|2. Lanesboro
|(8-0)
|36
|2
|3. Hancock
|(8-0)
|29
|5
|4. Mountain Iron-Buhl
|(7-1)
|26
|6
|5. Fertile-Beltrami
|(8-0)
|20
|4
|6. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
|(7-1)
|19
|3
|7. Grand Meadow
|(7-1)
|18
|7
|8. Mountain Lake Area
|(7-1)
|17
|8
|9. Nevis
|(6-1)
|9
|9
|10. Herman Norcross
|(6-2)
|3
|T10
Others receiving votes: Hill City-Northland 2, Cherry 1.