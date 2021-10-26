Wuhan police search for man who killed 7, jumped off bridge

BEIJING (AP) — Police in Wuhan, China, say they are searching for a man who killed seven people then jumped off a bridge in the city. Local reports say the suspect killed a man who was temporarily serving as the Communist Party secretary in a village near Wuhan. The party official’s wife, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren were also killed. The man then killed a passerby and a driver, whose car he stole to make his escape. Police say the suspect fled until he reached a bridge over the Yangtze River bridge and jumped early Monday.