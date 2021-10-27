30 years ago: Twins ’91 World Series win

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Wednesday marks 30 years since one of the best World Series finishes of all time, and the Minnesota Twins were crowned champions.

On October 27, 1991 Jack Morris pitched a complete game shutout, winning Game 7, 1-0. John Smoltz was on the mound for the Braves. The Twins defeated Atlanta 4-3 to win the team’s third World Series, second in Minnesota.

Jack Morris was named World Series MVP.

Kirby Puckett’s extra-inning walk-off home run in Game 6 was another key moment in this series, one of the most memorable in Twins history.