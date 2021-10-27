Skip to Content

3rd person dies of injuries from Texas drag racing crash

National news from the Associated Press

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — A third person injured when a drag racer veered into a crowd and crashed during a racing event in Central Texas has died. A police spokesman said Wednesday that 46-year-old Rebecca Cedillo of Converse had died at University Hospital in San Antonio. Two boys, ages 6 and 8, died the day of the crash Saturday at Kerrville-Kerr County Airport. They weren’t identified. A 27-year-old woman from an Austin suburb saw her condition improve from critical to fair. Messages seeking updates on the race car driver and another man weren’t immediately returned.

