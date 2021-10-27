Calf strain limits Cowboys’ Prescott as Vikings game looms

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott has been limited in practice with a right calf strain as the Dallas Cowboys prepare to visit the Minnesota Vikings. The star quarterback was injured on the winning touchdown pass in overtime against New England. Prescott had the open week to rehab the injury. He missed some individual drills in practice Wednesday as part of the rehab. Coach Mike McCarthy says the club is giving backup Cooper Rush more prep time this week. Rush has never started an NFL game. The Cowboys play the Vikings on Sunday night.