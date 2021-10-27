Colonial art: Cambridge hands over looted bronze to Nigeria

LONDON (AP) — A Cambridge University college is handing over a bronze cockerel looted from Africa in the 19th century to Nigerian authorities. It’s part of a modest but growing effort in some European countries to return African art taken by colonial powers. Jesus College is the first U.K. institution that on Wednesday gave back one of the artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes. British colonial forces took the Okukor statue in 1897 from the Court of Benin, in what is now Nigeria. It’s among thousands of artworks seized by occupying troops. Germany and France are also moving to return some looted colonial-era artifacts.