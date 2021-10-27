Defensive coordinator Barry won’t join Packers in Arizona

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry won’t attend the team’s Thursday night game at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols. The Packers had been preparing for this likelihood ever since Barry tested positive. They made it official Wednesday and said Barry’s responsibilities would be divided between defensive backs coach Jerry Gray and inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti. Gray said that Barry continued participating in meetings this week virtually. Barry’s absence only increases the challenge facing the Packers as they put their six-game winning streak at stake against the unbeaten Cardinals.