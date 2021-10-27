Dutch court convicts Iranian refugee on terror charges

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A court in the Netherlands has convicted an Iranian refugee of preparing and financing terror attacks in his homeland. The 42-year-old man was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday. The man’s identity was not released in line with Dutch privacy rules. He was linked to the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, a separatist group in Iran’s oil-rich Ahwaz region. The court said Wednesday that the suspect was in contact with separatists who planned and carried out attacks that included torching banks and targeting people linked to the Iranian government. The court says he discussed possible targets, offered financial support and urged separatists to make video recordings of attacks.