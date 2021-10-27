$4.9M payout to family of man shot 9 times by California cop

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The family of a mentally ill man shot nine times by a police officer in a wealthy San Francisco Bay Area suburb has received a $4.9 million settlement from the town and county where the officer worked, nearly three years after the 2018 fatal shooting. Family attorney John Burris announced the settlement Wednesday for the lawsuit by the family of Laudemer Arboleda. A jury a day earlier convicted Officer Andrew Hall of felony assault with a firearm. The verdict was first law enforcement felony conviction involving an on-duty police shooting in Contra Costa County, which is near San Francisco. Arboleda was shot while driving slowly away from police.