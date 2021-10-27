Florida penalizes school district over masks, federal grant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida has docked a school district more than $164,000 for defying a ban on classroom mask mandates and for being awarded a federal coronavirus grant. Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Carlee Simon on Wednesday said the penalty includes monthly salaries of its school board members as well as the full amount of the federal virus grant. The penalty is the latest development in an ongoing feud between the White House and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration over coronavirus regulations. The news comes days after the U.S. Department of Education warned Florida officials that deducting money from districts that received the grant would violate federal law.