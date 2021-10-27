Gen. Milley calls Chinese weapon test ‘very concerning’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer says China recently conducted a test of a hypersonic weapon that was “very concerning.” In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Milley said the test was “very close” to being a so-called Sputnik moment, referring to the Soviet Union’s 1957 breakthrough with satellite technology that fed U.S. fears of falling behind in the arms race. The Chinese test was first reported by the Financial Times newspaper, which said the hypersonic missile was capable of carrying a nuclear payload. China says it was merely testing technology for a re-useable space vehicle, not a missile.