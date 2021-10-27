Highway 14 open for traffic early November

CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) -- An opening celebration for the $144 million project was originally scheduled for November 1, 2021. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) tells us between the amount of work left and unpredictable weather, the new official opening will be November 9, 2021.

Those who travel between Rochester and Mankato are familiar with Highway 14. Just two, undivided lanes, and according to the DOT, a need for speed has made for too many accidents.

The past two years, MnDOT has focused on the 12 mile stretch between Dodge Center and Owatonna.

"From homes to county roads, there's a lot of places people can pull on and off and that just creates some risk," said MnDOT Director of Public Engagement Michael Dougherty.

The section by Claremont is particularly known for severe accidents.

"Whenever you look up Claremont on Google, one of the first articles you're always going to see in the news section is there was a big crash and somebody, unfortunately, passed away," said Claremont City Administrator Connor Lapointe.

This new section of Highway 14 will feature a lot of changes for everyone including four divided lanes, controlled-access and a 65 mile per hour speed limit.

"I think there are also about 13 at-grade railroad crossings that will be removed from this project so that's always a good thing where we can keep vehicles and trains from coming into conflict or risk of crash there," said Doughherty.

"People in town, overall are really excited about the new project. Both from an economic development standpoint, getting housing in town, cutting down that drive from Owatonna to Rochester is going to be huge for people that want to live here but commute to those places. Also, especially from a safety standpoint," Lapointe said.

MnDOT says it wants to continue upgrading Highway 14, but reminds us this project has been going through a process for decades.

Right now, MnDOT is looking at one of the biggest obstacles, funding.