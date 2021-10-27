Kids vaccine rollout will differ from adults

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- "I think we'd have to stick with some of the standard, you know, masking, washing hands, and distancing," said Rochester Education Association Union President Dan Kuhlman.

Rochester schools will continue with their protocols, even as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out to younger age groups. That process is expected to begin next week, after the FDA voted to recommend a lower dose vaccine to ages 5 through 11.

Trial results were touted by Mayo Clinic's Bob Jacobson.

"The antibodies achieved by these children 5-11 years old was just as strong as the antibodies achieved by young adults with the higher dose vaccine," said Jacobson, the Mayo Clinic Immunization Program Medical Director in Southeast Minnesota. "If anything, the side effects were a little milder in the 5-11 years of age."

Both said the rollout may be somewhat different from the rollout to adults.

"The ideal rollout will involve a variety of venues for the vaccine," said Jacobson. "The vaccines not only need to be given in public dispensaries, but also in the medical homes for these children, such as the doctor's office."

"I think it's going to be very sporadic, but I think as more kids go to get vaccinated, I think we're going to see, well I hope we'll see a little less of the students quarantining and students missing," said Kuhlman.

The ultimate goal being fewer restrictions for children.

"There are rules for quarantine and testing that are severe and will shut down that child's learning, if not shut down the entire class from an exposure," said Jacobson. "That's not the case when you've been vaccinated. The rules are different for quarantine, the rules are different for testing."

Additionally, an increased level of comfort for those students who remain in distanced learning.

"If more of our kids who have chosen distanced learning, that they are vaccinated, they might opt to be back into the classroom," said Kuhlman.