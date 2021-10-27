La Palma island braces for more quakes as volcano roars on

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — Residents on Spain’s La Palma island are bracing for the possibility of bigger earthquakes more than five weeks after a volcano erupted. Seismologists said a 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook the island on Wednesday. A day earlier, they recorded a 4.9 magnitude quake that was the strongest so far of the hundreds that have occurred under La Palma since the volcano’s Sept. 19 eruption. The Tuesday earthquake was felt up to 60 miles (96 kilometers) away on three other segments of the Canary Islands, an archipelago off northwest Africa. So far, earthquakes under the island haven’t compounded the damage from the volcano’s still spilling lava.