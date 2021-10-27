Man charged with murder in death of Illinois police officer

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (AP) — A 31-year-old southern Illinois man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a police officer at a gas station. Scott Hyden of Highland was arrested at the gas station following the shooting Tuesday of 36-year-old Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine says Hyden was being held without bond Wednesday in the Madison County Jail. Hyden also faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and possessing a stolen firearm. Timmins was shot at a Speedway gas station along Route 111.