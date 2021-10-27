Nor’easter brings hurricane-force wind, causes power outages

BOSTON (AP) — A nor’easter that battered the U.S. coast with hurricane-force wind gusts has left 425,000 people without power in Massachusetts and forced the closure of bridges, ferries and schools. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported the widespread power outages Wednesday morning. Areas along the coast experienced wind gusts of 80 mph to 90 mph. About 90,000 people lost power in Rhode Island. In Connecticut, power lines came down on a school bus headed to Middletown High School on Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported. Power outages were scattered around Maine and New Hampshire.