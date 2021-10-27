Rain likely Thursday; Clear and quiet Halloween weekend

Light to moderate rainfall will be possible overnight Wednesday through Thursday afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers are possible along and west of I-35 Wednesday evening. The main rain band will start to push east overnight Wednesday. For communities along Hwy-52, the best chance of showers will be from midnight until 7 a.m Thursday. That appears to be the best chance of accumulating rainfall. Lingering showers are likely through the daytime hours Thursday. Minor rainfall amounts are expected.

We'll experience sharp cutoffs in terms of rainfall amounts with this system. Communities near I-35 still have the greatest chance of amounts reaching near and over 1" of rain. Rainfall amounts east of I-35 are expected to be significantly less. Rochester will fall around 0.25-0.75" with lesser amounts near the Mississippi River Valley.

Temperatures Thursday will reach the upper 40s and even lower 50s in some areas. Cloudy skies are expected with light rain scattered across the area.

Back behind this weather-maker, clear and quiet conditions will settle in through next week. Highs Friday and Saturday will reach the middle 50s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures next week will take a dive into the lower 40s for highs by Wednesday. Overnight lows next week will reach the lower 20s by Tuesday night.

Halloween looks to be dry, sunny, and cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Nick