Recruitment efforts continue locally amid construction worker shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Two different efforts were underway Wednesday to recruit people to the construction industry amid an ongoing worker shortage.

Destination Medical Center and the city of Rochester have a goal of recruiting more women and minorities to work construction in projects around the city.

City of Rochester Project Manager Jorrie Johnson said out of the 1,700 construction employees that DMC and the city have on staff, only 50 are women and 17 are minorities.

The city of Rochester, DMC, Workforce Development, The National Association of Women in Construction, Rochester Women's Magazine and Liuna sponsored a Careers in Construction event at the Heintz Center at RCTC to give women information about how to start a career in construction.

"We're really engaging the construction industry," Johnson said. "We really want to know from contractors and union representatives what we can do to get people ready to work in the trades."

Six-hundred high school students from around the state gathered at Mayo Civic Center to explore different jobs in the construction industry at a Construct Tomorrow event.

The building and construction trades on site for the event included commercial and residential work in trades ranging from heavy equipment operators, laborers, painters and glaziers, and bricklayers.

Many students at the event said they were interested in a construction-related job. They added that they think many younger people simply don't want to work hard anymore, and that's why there is a worker shortage.

"What interests me now is drywall," Wabasha Kellogg High School senior Terrance Blank said. "My buddy runs a business with his dad and I've done a little bit with him before, and he offered me a job after high school. Kids now a days, you see them and they're all in their video games because they watch the YouTube and the Twitch thing where all these people are making lots of money. Construction is hard work but no one wants to actually get up and do hard work anymore."

Johnson said many construction jobs start out around $30 per hour, then, add in benefits, and workers could be making close to $50 an hour. Much of the training is also paid for by companies or unions.