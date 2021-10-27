Researchers worry about Census’ gap in 2020 survey data

Researchers are worried about coronavirus-related disruptions to one of the U.S. Census Bureau’s most important surveys about how Americans live, saying a gap in the 2020 data will make it more difficult to understand the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and measure year-to-year changes. The Census Bureau released a report Wednesday detailing its decision to release the 2020 American Community Survey 1-year estimates only in an experimental format with a warning that it may not meet the agency’s statistical quality standards. The survey typically relies on responses from 3.5 million households. They include questions about commuting times, internet access, family life and income.