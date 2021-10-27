Rochester financial planner shares money management tips amid national inflation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The national inflation is causing concern for many consumers.

People are seeing rising gas prices, a chip shortage causing car prices to jump, and natural gas prices are expected to increase as well.

The added expense can put a burden on some consumers.

"I think the people that get hit the hardest and start to notice that the soonest are maybe people that are retired and that are on a really fixed income. And then when things start costing a lot more and your income isn't going up. Now all of a sudden you can purchase less than you did a year or two ago," said Matt Elliott, a certified financial planner, for Pulse Financial Planning.

He has some suggestions on how people can best manage their money.

"I think a budget is the best place for more people to start. If you are struggling with meeting those monthly bills. I always tell people, don't be scared of the B-word, the budget," Elliott said.

He said monitoring a budget regularly helps people clearly see what financial changes could be made.

"If you can block off 15 minutes a week or half-hour every couple of weeks minutes," Elliott said.

He said a spreadsheet is a useful tool and there are also electronic applications that can help with budgets.

"The hardest part is just kind of getting started and then getting that time marked off on your calendar," he said. "It's more just about bringing your spending in line with your values and maybe figuring it out. Maybe there is another area maybe you haven't logged into Spotify in two months and that's where you want to cut a little money or somewhere else."

Another suggestion is to check your auto-payments to see if there is something that your paying for that you forgot or don't even use.

In addition, people could look into increasing their income.

"Pick up some shifts at work If that's an option for you. Or if it's a good opportunity, or you're at your end-of-year review with your manager. It's a good time to ask for a raise and explain the value that you bring and explaining, hey, things are costing more for me and my family too," Elliott said.

People can also put money into a high-interest savings account so they can earn money over time.

