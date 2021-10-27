Rochester Police report increase in thefts from parked vehicles

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Police Department is reporting an increase in thefts from vehicles.

RPD said officers responded to 65 incidents this month, compared to 29 in October of last year.

42 incidents were reported in September this year, as well as 40 in August.

The thefts are happening all across Rochester, but there is a particular increase at parking garages in the downtown area.

Most of them are cases when the vehicles are unlocked with valuables left inside them.

RPD is encouraging people to lock their doors and remove any valuables from their vehicles.