‘Save your species’: UN uses dinosaur in fossil fuel message

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations is summoning an unusual “witness” to testify to the dangers of burning fossil fuels that stoke global warming. In a video released on social media ahead of this year’s U.N. climate change summit, a computer-generated dinosaur bursts into the U.N.’s famous General Assembly hall in New York to tell world diplomats that “going extinct is a bad thing.” The light-hearted clip carries a serious message that the U.N. Development Programme is hoping to drive home. That spending hundreds of billions in public funds on fossil fuel subsidies each year isn’t a good idea. In an accompanying report released Wednesday, the U.N. agency says the world spends over four times as much each year on fossil fuels subsidies than on helping poor countries tackle global warming.