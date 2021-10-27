Stacey Abrams group donates $1.34M to wipe out medical debts

ATLANTA (AP) — The political organization led by Democratic titan Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts. Fair Fight Political Action Committee on Wednesday told The Associated Press that it’s donating $1.34 million from its political action committee to wipe out debt owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Fair Fight PAC senior adviser Lauren Groh-Wargo says paying off debt is another facet of the group’s advocacy for Medicaid expansion in the 12 states that haven’t expanded the health insurance program. Fair Fight says letters will be sent to those whose debts have been absolved to notify them.