Tokyo governor hospitalized for fatigue _ 2nd time this year

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo’s governor has been hospitalized with severe fatigue for the second time in four months and will take about a week off. Gov. Yuriko Koike’s hospitalization comes days after she announced an end to 11 months of restrictions on eateries in which they were told to close early and not serve alcohol, after new daily COVID-19 cases in the nation’s capital fell to the lowest levels in more than a year. Koike was previously hospitalized in late June, also due to fatigue. She has often worked on weekends and late at night to deal with the pandemic. Japan has seen daily new cases plummet since September. Tokyo reported 28 new cases on Wednesday, a sharp decline from a mid-August peak of nearly 6,000 per day.