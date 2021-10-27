Trunk-or-treat events happening around Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A list has been gathered of trunk-or-treat events that are happening this year in Rochester and the surrounding area.
Trunk-or-treat is a way for kids to enjoy the spooky holiday, while also being safe.
This Halloween activity, usually held at a community place, allows people to decorate and open the trunks of their vehicles and hand out candy to trunk-or-treaters.
Trunk-or-treat event list:
- Trunk-or-Treating at Preston United Methodist Church- Friday, October 29th from 2:30pm - 5:00pm at Preston United Methodist Church Parking Lot.
- Chamber Trick or Treat in Stewartville- Friday, October 29th from 1pm-5pm in Stewartville, Minnesota.
- Preston Business Trick-or-Treating- Friday, October 29th, 2:30pm - 5:00pm.
- Trunk or Treat at Tom Kadlec Honda- Saturday, October 30th from 3pm - 5pm at Tom Kadlec Honda.
- Trunk or Treat at Presbyterian Church of Oronoco- Saturday, October 30th from 10am until 12 pm at Presbyterian Church of Oronoco.
- Trunk or Treat at Covenant Church- Saturday, October 30th, 3pm - 5pm at the Rochester Covenant Church parking lot.
- Trunk or Treat at Bear Creek Services- Saturday, October 30th from 1pm - 3pm at Bear Creek Services in Rochester.
- Trunk or Treat Extravaganza at Zumbrota Ford- Saturday, October 30th from 11am - 3pm at Zumbrota Ford.
- Trunk or Treat at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester- Saturday, October 30th from 3pm - 5pm at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester.
- Evangel's Drive-thru Trunk or Treat- Saturday, October 30th starting at 2pm at Evangel United Methodist Church's Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat "Jesus is the Real Treat!" event.
- Ridgefest at Autumn Ridge Church- Saturday, October 30th from 11am - 3pm at Autumn Ridge Church.
- Trunk or Treat at Christ Lutheran Church and School in Zumbrota- Saturday, October 30th from 4pm to 6pm at Christ Lutheran Church and School in Zumbrota.
- Community Halloween Trick or Treat in Kasson- Sunday, October 31st, 2pm - 3:30pm in Kasson, Minnesota.
- Trunk or Treat at Peace United Church of Christ- Sunday, October 31st from 2pm - 3pm at Peace United Church of Christ in Rochester.
- Trick or Treating at Madonna Towers- Sunday, October 31st, 4pm-5pm at Benedictine Living Community.
- Halloween Drive Thru Trunk-N-Treat at Rochester Masonic Lodge- Sunday, October 31st, 6:30pm - 8pm at the Rochester Masonic Lodge.
Other trunk-or-treat events that are happening and are not listed above, can be sent to news@kttc.com, and will be added to the list.