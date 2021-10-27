Vietnam starts vaccinating kids in effort to reopen schools

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has started to vaccinate children as part of an effort to reopen schools after more than half a year of closures due to COVID-19. About 1,500 teenagers between 16 and 17 years old in Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam are among the first to receive jabs before the inoculation program is rolled out nationwide in November. Vietnam has only approved the Pfizer vaccine for children so far. The health ministry has approved vaccinations for children age 12 to 17, with older teens in more populated cities getting the first doses. There are about 14 million Vietnamese children in that age range.