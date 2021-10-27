Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 4=
Quarterfinals=
Irondale def. White Bear Lake, 25-12, 25-23, 25-14
Mounds View def. Minneapolis North, 25-23, 25-21, 25-12
Roseville def. St. Paul Central, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22
Stillwater def. Tartan, 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13
Section 6=
Quarterfinals=
Burnsville def. Minneapolis South, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20
Edina def. St. Louis Park, 25-12, 25-15, 25-8
Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-17, 25-11, 25-9
Class AAA=
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Hutchinson def. St. Peter, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16
Mankato West def. Mankato East, 3-0
Marshall def. Worthington, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14
Willmar def. New Ulm, 25-23, 25-13, 20-25, 28-26
Section 4=
Quarterfinals=
Hill-Murray def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-14, 25-7, 25-17
Mahtomedi def. St. Paul Harding, 25-9, 25-12, 25-18
St. Paul Como Park def. St. Anthony, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21
Section 5=
Quarterfinals=
Big Lake def. St. Francis, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16
Minneapolis Edison def. Fridley, 25-22, 25-11, 14-25, 22-25, 15-9
Monticello def. Zimmerman, 25-15, 25-13, 25-11
Totino-Grace def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12
Section 6=
Quarterfinals=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Mound Westonka, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13
Delano def. Orono, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22
Holy Angels def. Jordan, 25-13, 25-11, 28-26
New Prague def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-15, 25-11, 25-14
Class AA=
Section 5=
First Round=
Breck def. Minneapolis Henry, 3-2
Columbia Heights def. Brooklyn Center, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22
Providence Academy def. Blake, 25-13, 24-26, 25-12, 26-24
Spectrum def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-9, 25-10, 25-10
Section 7=
First Round=
Aitkin def. Eveleth-Gilbert, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20
Esko def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-6, 25-14, 25-10
Mesabi East def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-15, 25-22, 25-12
Pine City def. Mora, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-9
Proctor def. Two Harbors, 25-7, 25-9, 25-12
Rush City def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-15, 25-7, 25-9
Virginia def. International Falls, 25-21, 28-30, 26-24, 30-28
Section 8=
First Round=
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Frazee, 25-5, 25-12, 25-12
East Grand Forks def. Warroad, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20
Hawley def. Pelican Rapids, 25-13, 25-13, 25-19
Menahga def. Red Lake, 25-6, 25-4, 25-7
Perham def. Fergus Falls, 25-22, 19-25, 25-14, 23-25, 15-6
Roseau def. Park Rapids, 26-28, 25-23, 25-13, 25-13
Thief River Falls def. Crookston, 25-11, 25-20, 25-7
Class A=
Section 6=
Second Round=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Benson, 25-10, 25-9, 25-8
Breckenridge def. Park Christian, 25-13, 24-26, 25-23, 25-16
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Hancock, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16
Henning def. Battle Lake, 25-12, 25-11, 25-20
Lake Park-Audubon def. New York Mills, 18-25, 25-19, 28-26, 25-22
Underwood def. NCEUH, 25-16, 25-18, 25-12
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 28-26, 25-20, 25-19
Section 7=
Second Round=
Barnum def. Wrenshall, 25-9, 25-12, 25-15
Cromwell def. Cook County, 21-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13
Ely def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-14, 25-11, 25-15
Floodwood def. Duluth Marshall, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13
North Woods def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23
Northeast Range def. Deer River, 19-25, 25-22, 25-10, 25-13
South Ridge def. Carlton, 25-14, 25-15, 25-21
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com