Wednesday’s Scores

Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 4=

Quarterfinals=

Irondale def. White Bear Lake, 25-12, 25-23, 25-14

Mounds View def. Minneapolis North, 25-23, 25-21, 25-12

Roseville def. St. Paul Central, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22

Stillwater def. Tartan, 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13

Section 6=

Quarterfinals=

Burnsville def. Minneapolis South, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20

Edina def. St. Louis Park, 25-12, 25-15, 25-8

Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-17, 25-11, 25-9

Class AAA=

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Hutchinson def. St. Peter, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16

Mankato West def. Mankato East, 3-0

Marshall def. Worthington, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14

Willmar def. New Ulm, 25-23, 25-13, 20-25, 28-26

Section 4=

Quarterfinals=

Hill-Murray def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-14, 25-7, 25-17

Mahtomedi def. St. Paul Harding, 25-9, 25-12, 25-18

St. Paul Como Park def. St. Anthony, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21

Section 5=

Quarterfinals=

Big Lake def. St. Francis, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16

Minneapolis Edison def. Fridley, 25-22, 25-11, 14-25, 22-25, 15-9

Monticello def. Zimmerman, 25-15, 25-13, 25-11

Totino-Grace def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12

Section 6=

Quarterfinals=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Mound Westonka, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13

Delano def. Orono, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22

Holy Angels def. Jordan, 25-13, 25-11, 28-26

New Prague def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-15, 25-11, 25-14

Class AA=

Section 5=

First Round=

Breck def. Minneapolis Henry, 3-2

Columbia Heights def. Brooklyn Center, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22

Providence Academy def. Blake, 25-13, 24-26, 25-12, 26-24

Spectrum def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-9, 25-10, 25-10

Section 7=

First Round=

Aitkin def. Eveleth-Gilbert, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20

Esko def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-6, 25-14, 25-10

Mesabi East def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-15, 25-22, 25-12

Pine City def. Mora, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-9

Proctor def. Two Harbors, 25-7, 25-9, 25-12

Rush City def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-15, 25-7, 25-9

Virginia def. International Falls, 25-21, 28-30, 26-24, 30-28

Section 8=

First Round=

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Frazee, 25-5, 25-12, 25-12

East Grand Forks def. Warroad, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20

Hawley def. Pelican Rapids, 25-13, 25-13, 25-19

Menahga def. Red Lake, 25-6, 25-4, 25-7

Perham def. Fergus Falls, 25-22, 19-25, 25-14, 23-25, 15-6

Roseau def. Park Rapids, 26-28, 25-23, 25-13, 25-13

Thief River Falls def. Crookston, 25-11, 25-20, 25-7

Class A=

Section 6=

Second Round=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Benson, 25-10, 25-9, 25-8

Breckenridge def. Park Christian, 25-13, 24-26, 25-23, 25-16

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Hancock, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16

Henning def. Battle Lake, 25-12, 25-11, 25-20

Lake Park-Audubon def. New York Mills, 18-25, 25-19, 28-26, 25-22

Underwood def. NCEUH, 25-16, 25-18, 25-12

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 28-26, 25-20, 25-19

Section 7=

Second Round=

Barnum def. Wrenshall, 25-9, 25-12, 25-15

Cromwell def. Cook County, 21-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13

Ely def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-14, 25-11, 25-15

Floodwood def. Duluth Marshall, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13

North Woods def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23

Northeast Range def. Deer River, 19-25, 25-22, 25-10, 25-13

South Ridge def. Carlton, 25-14, 25-15, 25-21

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

