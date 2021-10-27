Windy and cool today; an unsettled midweek

Gusty with sprinkles today

A storm system is moving into the region from the west today, bringing clouds, strong winds, and a few showers to the area for our Wednesday. Expect a few spotty showers or sprinkles early in the morning with gray, cool, gusty weather for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s with a gusty southeast breeze that will reach 30 miles per hour adding an extra chill at times. More widespread rain will build in from the west with the arrival of the center of the storm system this evening, lasting through the night. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s with a diminishing southeast breeze.