A soggy Thursday; sunshine returns for the weekend

Dreary, damp weather today

A large storm system continues to slowly move through the region today, bringing thick clouds and light rain to the area for our Thursday. In fact, there will be relatively few breaks in the rain today as steady, light rain will be the rule across the map today, but with a lighter breeze than the gusty winds we experienced Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with a slight north breeze.

The showers will become more scattered this evening, coming to an end around midnight while north winds will become quite a bit stronger as the storm system producing today's rain pulls away to the east. Expect north winds gusting to 30 miles per hour this evening and those winds will then continue overnight with low temperatures in the lower 40s.

Blustery and cool Friday

Clouds will hang around the region to start our Friday while gusty, raw north winds continue to add an extra chill to the air. Clouds will clear off in the afternoon with the sunshine warming our temperatures to the lower 50s.