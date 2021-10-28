Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares have fallen after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.2% higher after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. The Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged, but downgraded forecasts for growth and inflation. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.5% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7%. Both indexes set all-time highs the day before. Oil prices fell.