Authorities searching for Rochester woman after crash leaves her 3-month-old dead

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KTTC) -- A Rochester woman is wanted after a crash that left her three-month-old child dead.

The crash happened on Monday, October 18, around 6:30 a.m. in Missouri.

Authorities said Dectrini Boldien, 30, of Rochester, was taken to the hospital after the crash. Her infant child died as a result of the injuries from the crash.

When Boldien was released from the hospital, she fled the area, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). Deputies have reason to believe she is or will return to the Rochester area.

Boldien has multiple warrants for her arrest. Warrants with OCSO include a gross misdemeanor of obstructing a law enforcement officer and a probation violation of gross misdemeanor child neglect. Ramsey County has one arrest warrant. Charges have been filed against Boldien in Lincoln County, Missouri of first degree child endangerment resulting in death.

Back in April, Boldien was arrested for leaving her one, three, and four-year-old children in a hot car at the Olmsted County Government Center while she attended a court appearance. Those kids were later handed over to social services. She was sentenced in September.

If you see Boldien or know where she may be, call 911.