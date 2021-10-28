China’s Xi to address U.N. climate summit by video link

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government says President Xi Jinping will talk to global leaders at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland by video link. China is the biggest source of carbon dioxide and other climate-changing industrial gases. Its government had left the world guessing what role Xi might play at the meeting that opens Sunday. Xi has avoided foreign travel since before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020. China has pledged to reach peak emissions of CO2 emissions before 2030 and achieve “carbon neutrality,” or using forests and other measures to absorb as much carbon as it emits, by 2060.