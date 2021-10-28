Don’t be cruel: Bar owner seeks return of stolen Elvis bust

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Somebody who ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog has made off with an Elvis Presley bust from a Central Illinois saloon. The King of Rock n’ Roll went missing from Jimmy’s Bar in West Peoria sometime between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Jimmy’s Bar is asking for the bust’s return, no questions asked. Bar owner Jimmy Spears says no one has claimed responsibility or sent a ransom note. He says he didn’t call the police because he didn’t want to bother officers who might have something better to do. Spears says his niece brought the Elvis about 15 years ago for $20 at a garage sale.