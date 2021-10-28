Engineers call for more inspections after condo collapse

MIAMI (AP) — A coalition of engineers says Florida should consider requiring high-rise buildings near the coast to undergo safety inspections every 20 years with follow-ups every seven years. The report was issued four months after the Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surfside, killing 98 people. Champlain Towers South was undergoing its 40-year inspection when it partially collapsed in the middle of the night. Seven of the state’s engineering and architecture associations formed the Surfside Working Group to come up with ideas to prevent another collapse. They also recommend 30-year inspections for nearly all large buildings in Florida, with follow-ups every 10 years.