Facebook, Google, Twitter face grilling by UK lawmakers

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are set to grill Facebook and other tech giants over how they handle online safety as European efforts to regulate social media companies gain momentum. Representatives from Facebook, YouTube, Google, Twitter and TikTok will be questioned Thursday by members of a parliamentary committee scrutinizing the British government’s draft online safety legislation. Governments on both sides of the Atlantic want tougher rules aimed at protecting social media users, especially younger ones, but the United Kingdom’s efforts are much further along. The hearing comes the same week YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat were questioned by a U.S. Senate panel.