Future of Legends Bar and Grill building in question

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- "It's one of those rare, tangible reminders, of the city's origins," said Wayne Gannaway, the executive director of the Olmsted County History Center.

To some, it's a reminder of the city's origins. To Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, it should have been demolished years ago.

"So, in my mind, nothing has changed from 2013 when we bought the building, or when we signed the memorandum of understanding, 2016 when we actually bought it, to today," said Norton.

She says taxpayers are funding the upkeep of the Legends Bar and Grill building, and that the city purchased it for the very purpose of demolition eight years ago.

"It really is about continuing to Spend money on a building that has been since 2013 purchased for and sold to the public as a building that would be demolished," said Norton.

She says she's not sure what changed.

"The city councils, both the old one and the new one voted for that to happen, and then, for some reason that I truly don't understand, and they've determined that they want to keep it here," said Norton.

The most recent city council held two votes after findings showed the building lacked historical integrity: the first one determined the building was not a historic landmark, and the second voted to preserve it in spite of its current vacant state. The mayor then vetoed the second vote, only the third veto of her term.

"There were some bumps in the road," said Norton.

Some reasons as to why people feel so strongly about keeping this structure in place:

"Legends, and how it developed and changed over time reflects how the river helped shape that part of downtown," said Gannaway. "Those tangible reminders of where the city came from are rare."