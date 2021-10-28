HALLOWEEN FESTIVITIES: Local bars and restaurants prepare for active weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The spookiest holiday of the year is just around the corner. Kids will hit the neighborhood to go trick-or-treating on Sunday, but in the days leading up the family affair, young adults tend to spend Halloweeen in a different way.

"This weekend, it's busy," Bitter and Pour co-owner Andy Ferguson said. "It's always a crazy busy weekend. It's fun. Usually don't have any problem because people are in good spirits."

Like other downtown Rochester bars and restaurants, Bitter and Pour is gearing up for an active weekend ahead.

"It's extra busy," Ferguson said. "Weekends downtown are usually pretty busy anyway. But, it's a longer period of busy. Instead of being busy form 7 to midnight, it's 6 to midnight. You're full the entire time. There's not half full, part full, it's just full."

With a holiday known for dressing up as someone other than yourself, there could be a question of security. But Ferguson isn't worried.

"We don't allow anyone under 21 in. In order to get a drink, you have to be seated," he said.

Plus, as someone who has worked in the industry, he knows how to spot a faker.

"You can usually pick out an under-ager out. There are some of them who maybe have been getting into places for a while and they might be getting good," Ferguson said. "But they are awkward, hide in the corner, have someone else order for them. They won't make eye contact with you. There's little clues they give you that they might be sketchy. We don't get a younger crowd in general here."

Just down the street, CRAVE is adding patrolling to keep up with what's sure to be a packed weekend on the rooftop.

"We'll have more security," CRAVE Services Manager Hannah White said. "We'll have cooks, managers step in and be at the door. And make sure people are safe."

Friday, Aventi Entertainment is transforming the CRAVE rooftop into a dance floor.

"They take out the whole floor, it's a huge dance floor with fog and lights," White said. "...We get crazy busy and people have a great time dancing."

The Aventi Entertainment team then hits the Workshop Foodhall and Bar Saturday.

"We work really well with them," White said. "We work together as a team. We make sure they are safe, they make sure we are safe. We kind of do everything together."

Costumes and all, downtown employees are confident that Halloween weekend will be a safe one.

"If somebody comes in with a full gorilla mask, or any mask, I'll just ask them to life it up really quick," Ferguson said. "I mean, they are going to have to do it anyway, to take a drink of their cocktail."

Weekend Halloween Events:

-Mayo Civic Center is hosting Rochester on Tap for its third year. On Saturday, there will be a Halloween costume contest with a $500 prize.

-Halloween Hootenanny at TheFarm, 7 p.m. potluck

-Trunk or Treat events, Sunday