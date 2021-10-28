Iowa lawmakers consider vaccine mandate exemption bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature will consider a bill that would make it more difficult for businesses to require employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The bill was made public on Thursday minutes before lawmakers were to begin a special session that was convened to address redistricting. It would require businesses to allow medical and religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine mandates and would guarantee that employees who are fired for deciding not to get vaccinated for COVID-19 are eligible for unemployment insurance. The bill has been a priority of Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has opposed government mandates for masks and vaccines even though science has shown both to be effective in reducing the virus’ spread.