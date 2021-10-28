MASTER CONTROL OPERATOR (F/T) – KTTC

KTTC Television is currently looking for a Master Control Operator. This position has the general responsibility for monitoring station’s on-air signals, transmitter, and FCC logs, ingesting daily programming and commercials, and back up directing live or pre-recorded productions as assigned. Regular assignments will involve operating equipment in master control automation. Candidate must have suitable transportation to work, including during inclement weather conditions. The successful candidate will possess strong communication and people skills and an operating knowledge of computers.

Primary job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Digital Broadcast Master Control operation & automation • Xpression graphics • Willingness to learn new hardware and software • Effectively perform operations with robotic camera, prompter, and audio • Dedication to the care of the equipment • Work closely with all other departments to meet all daily demands • Willingness to grow by taking direction and excel as a team member • Communicate effectively and efficiently with all members of the team • Adapt to breaking news and developing stories • Assist in maintaining a clean studio and production area • Variable work schedule due to station needs • Perform other duties as assigned • Ability to meet multiple deadlines • Ability to lead and make split second decisions based upon knowledge of directives • Ability to multi-task and excel under intense deadlines pressure in a rapidly changing environment • High level of communication skills both written and verbal along with excellent judgment

Qualifications/Requirements:

- High School Diploma or equivalent - Proficient in Windows based applications - Experience in television operations preferred but not required

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on "apply now"

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.