Prisoner gives Guantanamo court first account of CIA abuse

FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) — A Guantanamo Bay prisoner who went through the brutal U.S. government interrogation program after the 9/11 attacks described it openly for the first time Thursday. Majid Khan described for a military jury in grim detail how he left terrified and hallucinating from techniques that the CIA has long sought to keep shrouded in secrecy. Khan is a former resident of the Baltimore suburbs who became an al-Qaida courier. He told jurors considering his sentence for war crimes how he was subjected to days of painful abuse in the clandestine CIA facilities known as “black sites,” as interrogators pressed him for information.