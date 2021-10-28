Report: Dutch govt missing climate targets, must act faster

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An independent Dutch government advisory panel says the government must urgently take more action to rein in emissions of greenhouse gases. The Council of States warned Thursday that climate targets set by the government are currently “out of sight.” The report comes just days before the start of a U.N. climate summit. The meeting in Glasgow is seen by many scientists and activists as a final opportunity to make carbon-cutting commitments that could keep global warming within manageable limits. A separate report analyzing Dutch climate legislation also said the government is set to miss its own target, which is reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 49% in 2030 compared to 1990 levels.