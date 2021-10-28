S.D. high court: Warrants in Sanford probe will be unsealed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that search warrants will be unsealed in an investigation into billionaire banker-turned philanthropist T. Denny Sanford for possible possession of child pornography. The unanimous ruling, dated Wednesday, upholds a lower court ruling that found the courts can’t seal the search warrants and the corresponding lists of what investigators found. The affidavits supporting the search warrants will remain sealed until the investigation is concluded or criminal charges are filed. The investigation into Sanford was first reported last year by ProPublica. Court documents in the case are sealed don’t list Sanford by name. He has not been charged with any crime.