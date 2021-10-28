Sen. Burr under investigation again for pandemic stock sales

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr and his brother-in-law are under investigation for insider trading. Recently filed federal court documents show the Securities and Exchange Commission is probing their abrupt sales of financial holdings during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Burr is among a group of lawmakers from both parties who stirred outrage over their aggressive trading in the early days of the pandemic, before the economic threat of the virus was widely known. He has denied wrongdoing and was previously cleared by the Justice Department for offloading $1.6 million from his portfolio in February 2020.