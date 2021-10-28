Showers end Thursday; Sunny and cool Halloween

On and off showers impacted the region Thursday. Above are some of the rainfall reports received by KTTC (4:30 p.m.). As of 4:30 p.m., we've received just over 0.50" of rain on our weather patio at the station. We'll watch these totals grow with more rain during the evening.

Showers will clear out of the area late Thursday with dry conditions in the forecast for Friday. Highs will be in the middle and lower 50s with overcast skies at times. We'll clear skies out late Friday and might be able to see some partly sunny skies Friday evening. Winds will still be breezy Friday out of the north around 5-15 mph.

Our "Trick-or-Treat" forecast will be dry but will be a little chilly. Temperatures will drop into the middle and lower 40s by 6 p.m. Sunday. Winds will be around 10-20 mph.

Temperatures Saturday will warm into the middle 50s with mostly sunny skies. We'll really start to drop temperatures throughout next with highs falling into the lower 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s getting close to the upper teens several nights next week!

Nick